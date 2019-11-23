Juventus drop Ronaldo for Atalanta Clash

Cristian Ronaldo has been left out of the Juventus squad that would face Atalanta today in a Seria A league clash.

According to Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, Ronaldo was dropped to enable him focus on Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

“There’s no need to clarify anything with Ronaldo. Certain players need to be left to cool off,” Sarri said.

“The problem is that, on Tuesday, he told us that he was still not feeling good. Our objective is to have him back for the Champions League. I’m 99 per cent sure he won’t make it this weekend.”

Sarri has claimed Ronaldo was carrying a niggling knee injury before the international break, something the player had repeatedly denied.

It appears the pair’s bust-up prior to the break, which saw the Juventus boss substituting Ronaldo twice in a week is yet to settle.

Ronaldo returned to Turin last Tuesday after helping Portugal qualify for the 2020 European championship, scoring four times in games against Lithuania and Luxembourg.