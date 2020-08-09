Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new coach

Italian giants Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri.

Juve sacked Sarri after just one season despite winning Serie A following the club’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon on Friday.

Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until June 2022, a week after he was hired as Under-23 boss.

The Old Lady said the decision to promote him is “based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new success”.

“The decision for Pirlo was very natural, in the Juventus style, because he is someone who played for us, has always been in contact with everyone here and it felt natural,” said Juventus’ chief football officer Fabio Paratici.

“We also believe he is pre-destined for greatness. He was as a player and we are confident he can do the same as a coach.”

Pirlo played 164 games for Juventus between 2011 and 2015 and won four Serie A titles in Turin after joining from AC Milan, with whom he spent most of his career and won two Champions League and two league titles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

