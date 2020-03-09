Juve beat Inter behind closed doors to go top

Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 to go top of the Serie A table – in a bizarre match behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the biggest games of the Italian season took place with no fans, with all sport in Italy being played in empty grounds until 3 April at least.

Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala scored the goals to take Juve one point above Lazio at the top of the table.

Wales midfielder Ramsey pounced onto a loose ball before rifling home the opener and Dybala scored a classy second – from Ramsey’s pass – with some nice footwork to dummy Ashley Young before poking home.

The loss dealt a crucial blow to Inter’s title challenge as they now sit nine points behind Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo – who pretended to high-five where fans would have been standing on the way into the stadium – failed to score for the first time in Serie A since 10 November.

His 11-game league scoring streak is a joint record with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

Inter substitute Daniele Padelli was sent off from the bench for dissent in the second half.

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora accused Serie A of being “irresponsible” for ignoring his calls for football to be suspended because of coronavirus.

Some 366 people in Italy have died of coronavirus, with 7,375 infected.