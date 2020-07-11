Justine Skye Share Her Ancestry DNA Result: “I Already Knew I had Some Nigerian in Me!”

Justine Skye has confirmed that she shares something familial with Nigeria!

The American singer, who was previously in a relationship with Wizkid, took to her Twitter today to publish her Ancestry DNA result, which shows that she has 43% genealogical relationship with Nigeria.

“I always knew I had some Nigerian in me,” she said in the heartwarming post, and included Nigeria’s flag to drive her love for the country home.

Check her out below!

