Justine Skye has confirmed that she shares something familial with Nigeria!

The American singer, who was previously in a relationship with Wizkid, took to her Twitter today to publish her Ancestry DNA result, which shows that she has 43% genealogical relationship with Nigeria.

“I always knew I had some Nigerian in me,” she said in the heartwarming post, and included Nigeria’s flag to drive her love for the country home.

Check her out below!

I always knew I had some Nigerian in me 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/VQiVxuKZJR — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) July 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

