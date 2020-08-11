Justin Timberlake Signs Infidelity Clause After Last Year’s Cheating Scandal

Justin Timberlake has reportedly signed an infidelity clause to allay his wife’s worries following his cheating scandal in November 2019.

OK magazine reports that the details of the infidelity clause signed by the singer and actor who recently welcomed a second child, a son, with his actress wife, Jessica Biel, sees her leaving the maeriage with the lion share of their assets as well as primary custody of their children if he ever cheats.

“Justin’s pledged that any proven cheating will result in Jessica getting the lion’s share of their assets as well as primary custody of the kids. He’s adamant that he never cheated, but this is another good way of reaffirming his commitment toward her,” the source said.

Recall that the couple were allegedly over after pictures of Justin Timberlake getting cozy with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright during a night out, hit the internet. He also pictured without his wedding ring in the infamous images that almost crashed his marriage.

Though he denied ever cheating, Justin issues a public apology to his wife and they went on to mend fences and welcomed their second child together in July.

According to sources close to the family, the couple are doing great and in a much better place than before.

“Justin’s 100 percent confident that they’ve come out stronger from the horrible experience he put them through. However, Jess is still calling all the shots for now, and Justin’s fine with that. He knows how lucky he is that she’s still with him,” the source said.

