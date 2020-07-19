Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Welcome Second Child

Daily Mail reports that Jessica Biel has given birth to her second son with husband Justin Timberlake.

As per the outlet, the couple welcomed their latest addition sometimes last week and are believed to be in Big Sky, Montana with their first son, Silas.

A source close to the family confirmed the news as no one even knew that Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, were expecting a bun in the oven.

Though Jessica Biel didn’t take any noticeable break from social media, her pictures in the last couple of months have been bare minimum selfies — and none showing her entire body.

It is believed that a picture of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel from behind, wearing matching PAPA BEAR and MAMA BEAR robes in May was a hint.

Congratulations to the couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

