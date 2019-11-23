Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell Stause After Two Years of Marriage

ukamaka

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause’s marriage has hit the rocks.

ET is reporting that the This Is Us actor filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. However, according to docs obtained by ET, Hartley lists the date of separation as July 8, 2019.

And it comes as a show to many people, especially because they have been spotted attending a slew of Hollywood events and sharing photos of one another on their social media.

Also, on July 212, Hartley wrote a loving birthday post dedicated to Stause, saying, “Let’s all wish this young gem of a human a very happy birthday! To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chrishellhartley” he wrote alongside the Instagram slideshow.”

