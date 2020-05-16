Justin Bieber’s Incredibly Sweet Note to Hailey is Fairytale

Justin Bieber must be gunning for the title of the best husband ever and he looks like he’s in this race to win it.

The ‘Yummy Yum’ singer dropped the most incredible goodnight message for his model wife, Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

Sharing a cute photo of the duo, Justin Bieber who stated that Hailey was already fast asleep at that time called her his ‘forever’. He wrote,

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰”

The couple got legally married at a New York courthouse in 2018 but had the wedding celebration in South Carolina, September 2019.

This love leaves us swooning doesn’t it?

