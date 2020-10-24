Justin Bieber Speaks About the Next Chapter of His Life in New YouTube Series

Justin Bieber spoke about his new lifestyle in his YouTube Originals documentary on Friday, titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, a follow-up to the hit 10-episode docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which chronicled the making of his album, Changes.

In this 30-minute special, which will officially premiere on Oct. 30, the singer speaks about his life since quarantine, his relationship with God and how he set himself free of the ties that come with being an artist of his popularity.

“There’s a lot more confidence in my relationships,” he explained. “There was times where I was like, ‘Man, is this pain ever going to go away?’ I’d rather get away than to be in this cycle. Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God that’s not based on fear, that’s not based on my past. It’s based on who I truly am.”

“I want to make content that will inspire and make people happy,” he continued. Real secure people add value to people, uplift people, lead with love. I could have avoided a lot of pain. People love a happy ending.”

