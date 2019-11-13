Justin Bieber Shares First Look at His Animated ‘Cupid’ Character

Justin Bieber has teased his upcoming animated musical Cupid .

The singer took to Instagram to share the animated portrait of a winged Cupid that resembles the pop superstar as he broods on a cliff edge.

Billboard adds that:

Bieber will voice the role of Cupid, the titular classical Greek god of love, in the feature adaptation. Music video and commercial animation director Pete Candeland has already been tapped to direct the feature adaptation based on the mythological tale of Cupid and Psyche.

The feature has been developed for the screen by Carlos Kotkin (Rio 2) from a story adaptation by Maisel.

Cupid will mark the first film of the MythoVerse, a cinematic universe of stories and characters inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology.

