Justin Bieber Says That Tom Cruise Challenge Was a Joke

Justin Bieber now says he was “just playing” when he challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight on Twitter.

The singer admitted this when TMZ caught up with him on Wednesday as he was leaving the Los Angeles offices of his wife Hailey Baldwin. He said he only sent that tweet about getting into the Octagon with Cruise after seeing him in an interview.

“I don’t know him,” Bieber explained. “He’s tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.” He even confessed that Cruise would “probably whoop my ass in a fight.”

He further acknowledged that even if Cruise were to accept his challenge, he would need some time to get in shape. “I’m really skinny right now,” he said. “I think he’d probably be out of my weight class.”

“He’s got that dad strength,” Bieber continued, before asking, “He’s a dad right?”

Cruise has three children; daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, with Nicole Kidman, and 13-year-old daughter Suri with Katie Holmes.