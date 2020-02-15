Justin Bieber Says He Wants to Protect Billie Eilish From the Industry

Justin Bieber is taking his admiration for Billie Eilish to a new level: he says he wants to protect her from the elements in the industry.

The singer said this in new chat with Zane Lowe following the release of his album Changes, during which he explained just how much he relates to her and what she means to him.

“She’s crazy, she’s a superstar,” Bieber told Zane when discussing their first time meeting. “I wanted to protect the moment, we never know how many opportunities we’re gonna get with anybody. I’m tearing up thinking about it just with the Kobe situation… You just never know. I just wanted to be a good example. I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn. And everyone, you know, telling me they loved me and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second. So it’s hard because I want her to know that she can count on me.”

It is worthy to note that Bieber also grew up in the spotlight, as is now with Eilish.

“At the end of the day, I don’t wanna—I’m never gonna force myself to be in a relationship with her, it has to be natural right? So I just kinda, you know, let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her,” he continued. “I just wanna protect her, you know? I don’t want her to go through what I want through, I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody.”

Watch him below: