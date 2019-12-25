Justin Bieber Reveals His 2020 Tour Dates and Docuseries

Justin Bieber will return to making music and touring in 2020.

The Canadian singer shared a YouTube video teasing his upcoming single “Yummy,” which is scheduled for release Jan. 3.

The one-minute, 30-second “Super Trailer,” also announced an upcoming Bieber-focused docuseries that will include “all different stories,” according to the singer.

“As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber says in the video. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through. I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me.”

In describing his new album, the singer says, “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. It’s music that I love the most out of anything I’ve done,” he concludes.

Check it out below: