Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber has taken to his Instagram to reveal that he recently was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of a TMZ article reporting the news.

He continued, “These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

See his post below:

