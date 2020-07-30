Justin Bieber Reportedly Encouraged Kanye West to Reach Out to Kim Kardashian

People claims that it was Justin Bieber who played the role in helping Kanye West reconnect with his wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to the outlet, a source who alleges to be close to the situation said that after Kanye blasted Kim and her family on his social media, he wasn’t answering Kim’s calls or responding to her texts. “Kanye didn’t want to face Kim,” the source said. “He doesn’t mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he’s like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him.”

Then, Bieber flew to Cody, Wyoming on July 24 to check in on Kanye.

The source added that since Bieber has personally “struggled for so long” with his own mental health, he’s “beyond supportive” of Kanye, and “appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

Justin reportedly got ‘Ye to reach out to Kim. “He [Bieber] told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim,” the source added. “And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

One day after Justin’s visit, West issued an apology to Kardashian via Twitter. And on Monday, Kim was spotted with Kanye in Wyoming.

“She has a lot to say to him,” the source continued. “She loves him, but she knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.”

Up Bieber, right?

