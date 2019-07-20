Justin Bieber Reminds Trump About Immigrant Children Locked in Cages

President Donald Trump has hopped on a new bandwagon to gain likability within the black community, but folks aren’t having it.

Rapper Asap Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in police custody since early July as Swedish police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight in Stockholm that occurred before his appearance at a music festival. Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said, according to Guardian, that he acted in self-defense.

The rapper’s fans have been calling for his release, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealing that they are working with Trump to get the rapper released.

Which is why Trump went on Twitter to brag about it.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky,” Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One on Friday, “So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

But Justin Bieber is not impressed.

“I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @ realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

See his tweet below:

