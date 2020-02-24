Justin Bieber Performs at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

On Sunday, Justin Bieber made a surprise visit to Kanye West’s Sunday Service, and clips making rounds on social media show him belting out Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It.”

Only last summer, Bieber showed interest in performing at one of Kanye’s weekly gatherings by simply stating “yeah” when TMZ asked him if he’d be down to do so.

Now, he has gone and done it and fans can’t stop talking about his performance.

Check out the clips below:

Justin Bieber singing at the Sunday Service.. My dream finally come true pic.twitter.com/9ft1rUjYQp — RED EYE 👁 (@NoHardFeellings) February 23, 2020

Kanye and his Sunday Service Choir remade Roddy Ricch's The Box and Ballin' into Gospel music🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0FEDYtCKB — V-ROB (@vrob330) February 23, 2020