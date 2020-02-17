Justin Bieber Has Finally Gotten Rid of His ‘Mustachio’

Justin Bieber is back to being the Bieber his fans fell in love with: he has shaved that Mustachio, as he called, that got many people talking.

The singer had debuted the lip-grazing facial hair for his performance on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 8 and named it accordingly, and he’s embraced his overgrown mustache in the days leading up to the drop of his album, Changes, on Friday.

Well, all of that has now changed.

Bieber documented the moment on his Instagram Stories when he shaved the facial hair. “MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of his freshly-shorn face.

