Justin Bieber Gets Candid: ‘I Have Benefited Off Black Culture.’

Justin Bieber has admitted that all his life, he’s benefited from black culture, made money from it, but is now finally ready to give back to the community that gave him so much.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber wrote on Saturday (June 6). “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He went further to note that he now plans to speak out against racial injustice against black people. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change,” he said.

This comes one week after he posted on May 28: “No lives matter until black lives matter.”

“Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice,” he wrote the next day.

Check out his latest post:

