Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran Drop New Song ‘I Don’t Care’ [Listen]

emmanuelMusic

Justin Bieber is finally back making music, and he returns with a bang!

The Canadian superstar teams up with British ace Ed Sheeran for a love song titled ‘I Don’t Care’ that dropped on Friday.

The star duo had teased the release in the days leading up to it, with Sheeran posting photos of him and Bieber on his official Instagram account.

“Just two hunky men releasing a song on friday,” the caption read on a pair of photos, one featuring Bieber shirtless and the other with Sheeran appearing to be tucked in bed.

 

 

Bieber sings: “We at a party we don’t wanna be at/ Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves/Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ’em right back/With all these people all around/I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be.”

Tell us what you think about the new jam…

