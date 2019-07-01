Justin Bieber Drags Taylor Swift for “Crossing a Line” in Scooter Braun Controversy

Justin Bieber has some words for Taylor Swift who dragged his name into her drama with prominent manager Scoot Braun.

Scooter Braun rose to fame as the manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other superstars, and yesterday, news surfaced that he has agreed to acquire Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group, and acquisition which includes Swift’s Big Machine catalog.

Taylor Swift was not pleased with this and wrote a barbed statement in which she listed off her multiple issues with Braun and referred to “the incessant, manipulative bullying” she was subject to by Braun’s clients — namely Kanye West, who “organized a revenge porn music video which strips [her] body naked,” (the video in question being the visual for his 2016 single, “Famous”), and Bieber, who made light of the tense dynamic between Swift and West on Instagram.

Well, Bieber didn’t take kindly to this and responded to Swift’s comments with an explanation of his own — which began with an apology.

“First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful Instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive,” he wrote, noting that he took full responsibility for the post of him with Braun and West, and stressed that Braun “didn’t have anything to do with it and it wasn’t even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.”

He then proceeded to continue to defend Braun, and accused Swift of bullying: “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

Read Bieber’s post in full below.