Justin Bieber Drags Reporter Who Criticised His Coachella Performance

Justin Bieber had some words for the E! News host who had unkind things to say about his Coachella performance.

Bieber had surprised fans over the weekend when he performed “Sorry” during Ariana Grande’s headlining set. From the clips making rounds on social media, Bieber was singing to a backtrack, and the E! News host Morgan Stewart didn’t like that.

“Poor song started before him,” Stewart said, before criticizing Bieber’s looks. “I did not realise it was gonna be that bad […] He definitely looks like he put an OXY pad on that forehead, but I don’t care. That is fucked up!”

And so, yesterday, Bieber took to Twitter to confront her. “@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to to backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing, — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

And rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn’t full of that already.. we can find something negative to say about anything or anyone — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart.. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

Bieber’s Coachella performance marked the first time “in two years” he’s been on stage.