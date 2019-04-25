Justin Bieber Drags Reporter Who Criticised His Coachella Performance

Justin Bieber had some words for the E! News host who had unkind things to say about his Coachella performance.

Bieber had surprised fans over the weekend when he performed “Sorry” during Ariana Grande’s headlining set. From the clips making rounds on social media, Bieber was singing to a backtrack, and the E! News host Morgan Stewart didn’t like that.

“Poor song started before him,” Stewart said, before criticizing Bieber’s looks. “I did not realise it was gonna be that bad […] He definitely looks like he put an OXY pad on that forehead, but I don’t care. That is fucked up!”

And so, yesterday, Bieber took to Twitter to confront her. “@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference,” he tweeted.

And he said a lot more.

See his tweets below:

Bieber’s Coachella performance marked the first time “in two years” he’s been on stage.

