Justin Bieber and Wife Threaten Doctor Who Said She Had Plastic Surgery

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have threatened to sue a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who’s alleged that the model has had some work done.

The drama started over the weekend, after Dr. Daniel Barrett went on TikTok to say that Baldwin underwent plastic surgery on her face. It wasn’t long before the video went viral, and the celebrities’ lawyers sent Barrett a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that he hasn’t been given permission to use Baldwin’s name, image, and likeness in his video, which he’s also using to promote his practice.

Per TMZ, the couple also alleged that he has “spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

The couple’s legal team says that the video includes a number of other offenses, such as “misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement” and more.

As though that was not enough, Barrett has been hit with copyright infringement for using lyrics from Bieber’s song “Sorry” in the TikTok caption.

Reacting to the outrage, Barrett told TMZ that he doesn’t think his video was defamatory, and he thinks it’s “crazy” that the Biebers are coming after him like this. He says his video is educational and he won’t take it down—and he’s prepared to take any legal proceedings head-on.

See Baldwin’s reaction tot Barret’s post:

