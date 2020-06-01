Pastor Adeboye has finally spoken up following the rape and murder of Uwaila, a first year Microbiology student of the University of Benin, who was attacked inside Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) church in Benin, Edo state.

According to Uwaila’s relatives, she had gone to the church on May 29 to read, but was ambushed by multiple men in the church near Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, who raped and murdered her.

Her death triggered a movement #JusticeforUwa on social media, and now Pastor Adeboye had added his voice to the cause.

“All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident. . #justiceforuwa,” he wrote.

See his tweets below:

All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the… pic.twitter.com/yTKGRXK3DT — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) May 31, 2020

matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident. . #justiceforuwa — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) May 31, 2020

