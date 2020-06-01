#JusticeForUwa: Adeboye Addresses Rape and Murder of Uwaila Omozuwa

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on #JusticeForUwa: Adeboye Addresses Rape and Murder of Uwaila Omozuwa

Pastor Adeboye has finally spoken up following the rape and murder of Uwaila, a first year Microbiology student of the University of Benin, who was attacked inside Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) church in Benin, Edo state.

According to Uwaila’s relatives, she had gone to the church on May 29 to read, but was ambushed by multiple men in the church near Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, who raped and murdered her.

Her death triggered a movement #JusticeforUwa on social media, and now Pastor Adeboye had added his voice to the cause.

“All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident. . #justiceforuwa,” he wrote.

See his tweets below:

Related Posts

‘No Sex in the Kitchen or Garage’ Gifty Powers Blasts Musicians and Their Crew

June 1, 2020

Mercy Eke’s Fans Drag Lilian Afegbai and Ike for Commenting on Her Picture

June 1, 2020

Toke Makinwa on Police Brutality in Nigeria: ‘The Enemy is Corruption & Selfishness’

June 1, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply