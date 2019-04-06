JusticeForStephen: Slain Doctor was Only Child of His Mother, a Widow

Dr Stephen Urueye a House Officer at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, who was stabbed to death by some hoodlums near the teaching hospital’s gate, Idi-Araba, Mushin was the only child of his mother who is a widow, his colleagues have revealed.

The late Urueye, who had just received his first salary as a House Officer with LUTH, was stabbed by hoodlums who wanted to rob him of his valuables.

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to protest Urueye’s murder with the hashtag #JusticeForStephen, with many claiming they had complained relentlessly to the management of the hospital as regards incessant attacks of fellow students in Idi-Araba by armed hoodlums.

In a chat with TheNation, a 500-level Nursing student at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Harrison Udeh, said Urueye was stabbed around 9 pm on Thursday.

“I think there was a struggle and he was stabbed by the robbers at the Femoral Artery (Femoral Artery is a large artery in the thigh and the main arterial supply to the thigh and leg.

“It enters the thigh from behind the inguinal ligament as the continuation of the external iliac artery.) That led to bleeding and he had to run into the gate and he was taken to the teaching hospital.

“His (Urueye’s) classmates with other doctors because his classmates are class officials too attended to him.

“They tried PR (Preliminary Restoration) for three hours but at the end of the day, we lost him. It was sad.

“He gave up between 3 and 4am. Actually, 3:43am was the time we were given by his classmates as the time of passage.”

The protest, he said, was to draw the attention of the management to the insecurity in the area.

“This morning, we all decided that something had to be done because people have complained about issues along the road being robbed.

“Students have been beaten along this road and it has been happening frequently. The Chief Security Officer for LUTH said reports have been made to the Itire Police Station.

“There are patrols along the area but the problem with the patrol is that the hoodlums or the robbers can actually watch out for when the patrol pass, and do whatever they wanted to do after the patrol has passed.

“So, it is not an effective way of curbing the robbery incidents. They’re supposed to have a police vehicle station along the route because it is a hot spot for robbery,” he said.

The late Urueye’s colleagues and students held a Candle Light for him on Friday night with a call on the government to bring the perpetrators to book.