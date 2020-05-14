JusticeForKhloe: Man Who Raped 4-Year-old Child Bags 14 Years

Idris Ebiloma has been slammed a 14-year prison sentence for raping a 4-year-old child.

Recall that this story went viral and triggered the #JusticeForKhloe trend, after actresses Rita Dominic and Tonto Dikeh championed the call for justice for the child, Khloe, who was reportedly raped by Ebiloma.

In her earlier statements, Rita Dominic told how Ebiloma, who was 28 at the time, raped Khloe, who was 4 years and 3 months old. The incident happened on the 31st of August 2016. She revealed that Ebiloma was working as a cook for the victim’s parents in their home in Asokoro, Abuja, when he violated the child, adding that when the victim”s mother reported this to the police, she was “compelled to drop charges.” But she refused.

Dominic, per LIB, added that the mother faced major challenges while pursuing the case, “from the police prosecutor, Mr John I., who refused to tender all the evidences in court.” She added that the victim’s mother has been “frustrated by how the Nigeria Police FCT Command has handled the matter.”

This caused a lot of reactions on social media, with the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo writing an open letter to the Police Command to demand justice, and Tonto Dikeh leading a protest to the Apo High Court where the case was brought for trial.

Now, Ebiloma has been sentenced.

Writing about it, rapper Ruggedman said: “Remember the man who raped 4 year old Klhoe? His name is Idris Ebiloma. He was today sentenced to 14 years in prison. Finally, #JusticeForKhloe.”

See his post below:

