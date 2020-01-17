JusticeForChima: Nigerians demand justice for mechanic tortured and murdered by Police

Nigerians were united in outrage over the heartwrenching story of the alleged killing of a mechanic Chima Ikwunado by some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Comrade Phils, a citizen journalist, shared the story on his Facebook page and has since sparked outrage on social media.

According to Phils, Chima was tortured to death by some rogue police officers attached to the Mile 1 police station in Port Harcourt.

He said the rogue operatives framed the mechanic and his four apprentices for robbery after he refused to give them ‘enough bribe’ for driving against traffic.

Chima’s customer who asked him to fix the two cars he was driving at the point of arrest shared the story with the citizen journalist after he was hinted that his mechanic had been tortured to death.

The cars they were alleged to have stolen had been returned to the owner (the customer) who said he never filed any complaint that his vehicles were stolen.

Reactions have been pouring in as the story went viral on Twitter, with popular rights advocate and #EndSARS advocate, Segun Awosanya aka Segalink, tweeting:

I have asked the relatives of the deceased as well as witnesses on the matter to contact @PoliceNG_CRU @AcpIshaku and follow his directives. All the officers named will be rounded up within 48hrs.

Check out other reactions with then hashtag #JusticeForChima…

The law is clear, it's better to let a 100 criminal abscond than to convict one innocent person, the number of innocent persons the @PoliceNG has ruined their lives is unimaginable, innocent lives in prison and dead as a result of activities from rogue officers! #JusticeForChima https://t.co/9ylyPg6qzD — jgagas🗨 PhD (affidavit) (@JGagariga) January 17, 2020

This story broke my heart. There are so many rotten eggs in the Nigerian Police, that sometimes it’s better for a thief to rob you than for you to encounter a Police officer. How did we get here? 😡 #JusticeForChima https://t.co/VVCyoPx7it — Umeh (@UmehWrites) January 17, 2020

I woke up to the sad news of the murder of one Chima In Portharcourt by men of @PoliceNG. We’re gradually getting to the point where citizens will take laws into their hands & challenge the madness of the @PoliceNG. The State CP must account for the life of Chima #JusticeForChima — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) January 17, 2020

I always say this, if u ever hear I’m running for the office of d president or my husband is, I advice the Nigerian police force to ensure we dont win cos if we do, I will be coming for them all. I will even visit the sins of the fathers on d newer generations#JusticeForChima 😭 pic.twitter.com/E8T4OZYYJF — Kate-Nnaji (@nnaji_kate) January 17, 2020

The news of the gruesome murder of Chima in Portharcourt by Nigeria Police is so disturbing and terrifying, shey na like this we go dey dey?. I'm just so tired of SARS and Police brutality everyday in this country. When are we going to have a break?. #EndSars #JusticeForChima — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 17, 2020

This story is so sad, I feel defeated reading this. How is this even a country? How do we live like this ?

Re the Nigerian police even human ?

Who did this to us? #JusticeForChima pic.twitter.com/g1N0zL6ZKp — Oluwakemi (@anythingoye) January 17, 2020