#JusticeForChima: Nigerians demand justice for mechanic tortured and murdered by Police

Nigerians were united in outrage over the heartwrenching story of the alleged killing of a mechanic Chima Ikwunado by some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Comrade Phils, a citizen journalist, shared the story on his Facebook page and has since sparked outrage on social media.

According to Phils, Chima was tortured to death by some rogue police officers attached to the Mile 1 police station in Port Harcourt.

He said the rogue operatives framed the mechanic and his four apprentices for robbery after he refused to give them ‘enough bribe’ for driving against traffic.

Chima’s customer who asked him to fix the two cars he was driving at the point of arrest shared the story with the citizen journalist after he was hinted that his mechanic had been tortured to death.

The cars they were alleged to have stolen had been returned to the owner (the customer) who said he never filed any complaint that his vehicles were stolen.

Reactions have been pouring in as the story went viral on Twitter, with popular rights advocate and #EndSARS advocate, Segun Awosanya aka Segalink, tweeting:

I have asked the relatives of the deceased as well as witnesses on the matter to contact @PoliceNG_CRU @AcpIshaku and follow his directives. All the officers named will be rounded up within 48hrs.

Check out other reactions with then hashtag #JusticeForChima…

 

