Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Hospitalised

A Federal High Court Lagos on Friday heard that one of its judges, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, on trial for money laundering charges, has been hospitalised in a Lagos Hospital.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, to the court on 18 counts bordering on Conspiracy, Unlawful Enrichment, retention of Crime Proceeds and Money Laundering.

The defendants are standing trial before Justice Rilwan Aikawa after pleading not guilty to the charges proffered against them.

Justice Aikawa had fixed May 31 (today) for hearing of pending motions after some prayers filed by the defence counsels.

However, when the case was called on Friday, first defence counsel, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), informed the court of a letter indicating the state of health of the first defendant, and indicating that she was currently on admission in the hospital.

He noted that it was important for a defendant to be physically present in court for trial, adding that in the light of the health status of the first defendant, the court should adjourn the case to a further date.

This oral application was not opposed by second defence counsel, but the prosecutor Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, noted that from the wordings of the letter, it was stated that the defendant was neither pale, nor distressed, and so, should not ordinarily serve as a basis for stopping the trial.

But after husband of the defendant confirmed that she was still on admission, the court adjourned the case until June 24 for the hearing of the pending motions.