Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, is dead.

According to his son, Gogo, the erudite former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria died in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

There was no world on the exact day he passed away and the cause of his death.

The renowned jurist was 88, and is survived by four boys and three girls.

