‘Justice has Prevailed’ – Atiku Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in Zamfara

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the Supreme Court judgement which nullified the elections of of all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara in the last general polls.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, commended the Supreme Court for siding with justice, saying justice had prevailed in matter.

He said that the court upheld the rule of law and did justice by declaring the PDP as winner of the governorship election in Zamfara, as well as in the state house of assembly elections.

“Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

He commended the lord justices for putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people,” he said.

“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched.”

Abubakar expressed hope that the justices of the court would allow full reign of justice in other petitions coming before them.

The former vice president congratulated Bello Matawalle, the governor-elect, and the people of Zamfara, who, according to him, would finally have a government that would address the issues which had made life an ordeal in the state.

“The storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara,” he said.

“May God bless the Supreme Court of Nigeria. May God bless Zamfara state and may God bless Nigeria, now and forever.”