‘Justice for Johnny Depp’ After Amber Heard Admits Physically Assaulting the Actor

Fans have taken to social media to speak up for Johnny Depp after a shocking audio recording revealed that Amber Heard apparently admitted to “hitting” him during one of their blowout arguments.

The audio confession, which was released by The Daily Mail, is reportedly from a series of taped therapy sessions while the two movie stars tried to work through their volatile marriage issues.

The 33-year-old actress is heard trying to minimize her physical altercation with Depp, however, she does admit to hitting him in some facet. “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” she said.

Depp responds as he explains he felt she was attacking him, but Heard was adamant: “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sounded truly pained while talking to Heard, telling her, “Baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f—–g crime scene right now.” He also was not without fault, as Depp admitted to pushing Heard during their argument.

This moved so many fans, with many taking to social media to campaign for him especially because of the media persecution he endured because of the abuse accusations.

