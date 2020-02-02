Fans have taken to social media to speak up for Johnny Depp after a shocking audio recording revealed that Amber Heard apparently admitted to “hitting” him during one of their blowout arguments.

The audio confession, which was released by The Daily Mail, is reportedly from a series of taped therapy sessions while the two movie stars tried to work through their volatile marriage issues.

The 33-year-old actress is heard trying to minimize her physical altercation with Depp, however, she does admit to hitting him in some facet. “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” she said.

Depp responds as he explains he felt she was attacking him, but Heard was adamant: “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sounded truly pained while talking to Heard, telling her, “Baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f—–g crime scene right now.” He also was not without fault, as Depp admitted to pushing Heard during their argument.

Listen to the tape below:

TW: Abuse Survivors. Here's the audio where Amber Heard mocks Johnny Depp for calling for help while she was abusing him, she then loses her temper and fully admits to abusing him but proceeds to shame him again. Typical abuser behavior. #TimesUp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #MeToo pic.twitter.com/KJuit0LwbV — Sienna (@winonasrider) January 31, 2020

This moved so many fans, with many taking to social media to campaign for him especially because of the media persecution he endured because of the abuse accusations.

See the reactions below:

You have no idea how much I have been waiting this hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/smMaYrZ0jn — me (@vssingularity) February 2, 2020

Me coming to Twitter and seeing #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending pic.twitter.com/F53hiLi1i6 — lila (@M1612k) February 1, 2020

Can you imagine that all this time Amber Heard has been running around being an actual human rights ambassador, all while there were actual audio tapes of her admitting to abuse and shamelessly gaslighting Johnny Depp. The nerve. THE NERVE#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — KeepRocking (@truthhurts06) February 1, 2020