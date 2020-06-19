Justice Dongban-Mensem sworn in as Appeal Court President [Photos]

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has been sworn in as the President of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad performed the swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Friday.

This comes days after President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed her nomination to the senate as substantive president of the Court Of Appeal.

Justice Dongban-Mensem, has spent 40 years in the judiciary from 1980 when she was called to Nigerian Bar, serving at the Ministry of Justice, Magistrate court before her elevation as a justice of the Court of Appeal.

She is 63-years old.

See more photos of her swearing-in below…

Photo credit: TVC News

