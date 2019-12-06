‘Justice becoming a thing of the past’ – Davido, Simi others react to Sowore’s re-arrest

Nigerians were stunned Friday when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) re-arrested convener of the #RevolutionNow campaign, Omoyele Sowore less than 24 hours after they released him.

Sowore was re-arrested following an earlier futile attempt by DSS operatives to arrest him inside the courtroom of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was eventually whisked away at the court premises and taken to the office of the DSS where he is being detained.

His brazen re-arrest has triggered a furore from many Nigerians including celebrities who took to social media messaging platform, Twitter to express disdain over the

Naija pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido lamented that “Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past in our dear country.” He also tagged another top musician Falz, whose father, Femi Falana (SAN) is Sowore’s lawyer.

Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past n our dear country …. a kid somewhere in nigeria dreaming of becoming a lawyer and bettering the community would see this and start having doubts … just sad https://t.co/eUOMkBQPze — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 6, 2019

Also reacting, Banky W, popular singer and actor, said Sowore’s re-arrest brings shame to Nigeria’s Democracy.

“This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us,” he said.

This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn't matter whether you agree with Sowore's political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. @MBuhari pls surprise us & do the right thing https://t.co/H0zsni1UrO — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) December 6, 2019

Veteran broadcaster Funmi Iyanda also lent her voice to the cry, saying the country’s situation is becoming ‘crazier.’

I swore off politics because l am done with popular cyclic trauma vouyerism and addition to performance of woe- mongering. However, this Sowore situation is crazier than usual. Why is he such a threat and to whom? — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) December 6, 2019

Singer Simi and OAP Toolz Oniru also voiced their concerns over the country’s descent to fascism.

This Sowore matter is sooooo ridiculous. 😦 — Simi (@SympLySimi) December 6, 2019

We should all be very worried about what's happening to #Sowore — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 6, 2019