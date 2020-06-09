Just In: WTO accepts Okonjo Iweala’s nomination for DG

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has accepted the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as one of the candidates for the office of the director-general of the organisation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had endorsed Okonjo-Iweala for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) top job last week.

“Nigeria, on 9 June 2020, nominated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020,” the organisation said on its website.

“According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership”.

A former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala will replace Yonov Frederick Agah is Nigeria’s ambassador/permanent representative to the WTO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

