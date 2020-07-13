Just In: World Trade Centre On fire in Abuja – Videos

Witnesses are reporting that the World Trade Centre in Abuja is on fire.

This was confirmed by witnesses, who shared the giant smoke and fire erupting from the topmost part of the building, a brand that became famous in over 90 countries since it began in 1939 in New York, United States.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt in the fire; the story is still developing and we will return with more details.

See the clip below:

