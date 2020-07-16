Just In: Wike rescues Joy Nunieh from House Arrest

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State has stormed the house of former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, to “rescue” her after her home was surrounded by policemen who barred her from leaving this morning.

Wike, with his security detail, forced entry into Nunieh’s house and ordered the police officers out of the premises.

Moments later, the ex-NDDC MD emerged from the building and was driven off in the same vehicle as the Governor.

Nunieh is due to testify before the national assembly on the corruption scandal rocking the commission.

Sources say she is presently on her way to Abuja for the testimony.

More to follow…

