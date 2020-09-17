Just In: Wale Babalakin resigns as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor

Wale Babalakin has resigned as pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

The renowned businessman and philanthropist also stepped down as the chairman of the negotiation committee on the federal government and universities’ workers’ unions.

It is understood that Mr Babalakin visited tendered his resignation letter shortly after the visitation panel that was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the crisis that had persistently rocked the university submitted its report.

The UNILAG crisis came to a head when the Babalakin-led governing council announced the removal of the institution’s substantive vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

In reaction, the president announced the composition of a seven-member visitation panel led by a former vice-chancellor of Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, Tukur Sa’ad.

The panel also has Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Onyido, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, Jimoh Bankole, and Grace Ekanem as secretary.

It submitted its report on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

