Just In: UK’s Prince Andrew steps down from Royal Duties

UK’s Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is stepping back from royal duties for the “foreseeable future” due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

In a statement Wednesday, the prince said his links with the convicted sex offender had become a “major disruption” to the Royal Family.

He said he deeply sympathised with Epstein’s victims and “everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure”.

This comes as the duke faces a growing backlash after a BBC interview in which he tried to exonerate himself.

The duke said he had asked the Queen if he could step back from public duties, and she had given her permission.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

He said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

Following the BBC broadcast Standard Chartered Bank and KPMG announced they were withdrawing support for the duke’s business mentoring initiative [email protected]

Prince Andrew cancelled a planned visit to flood-hit areas of Yorkshire on Tuesday, three days after the interview aired.