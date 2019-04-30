Just In: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Freed

Muhammed Mahmood, chairman, board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter have been released by their abductors.

Their release was confirmed by Hussain Danladi, one of Mahmood’s aides on Tuesday. He said no ransom was paid for their release – though this has not been confirmed.

Mahmood and his daughter were and his daughter were kidnapped on Monday afternoon while travelling from Kaduna to the federal capital territory (FCT).

His driver was shot dead when armed bandits opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in.

There is no information on the other travellers who were kidnapped alongside the duo.

More to follow…