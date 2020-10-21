Just In: TVC News House on fire

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is said to be on fire after some hoodlums attacked the building Wednesday morning.

This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21, as the state continues to reel from the #EndSARS protest sweeping across it.

It is understood that some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.

Earlier, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.

This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage and the station off air.

More to follow…

