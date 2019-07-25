Just In: Tunisia President Dies at 92

Tunisia’s President, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died aged 92, the country’s presidency says.

Essebsi, the world’s oldest sitting president, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday but officials did not say why he was receiving treatment.

Mr Essebsi won Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region that saw the ouster of Zine el-Abedine Ben Ali after 23 years in office.

He was admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a severe health crisis.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who visited him in hospital, urged people to stop spreading “fake news” about his condition at the time.

According to the country’s constitution, Mr Chahed can take over as president for no more than 60 days or until a replacement is elected.