Just In: Trump pulls out of virtual presidential debate

President Donald Trump has said he is not going to take part in a virtual TV debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The commission on presidential debates had announced that the 15 October Miami debate’s format would have to take place remotely.

The decision was reached after Mr Trump was treated for Covid-19. He has no current symptoms but the White House is tackling a cluster of positive tests.

Mr Trump said the move to virtual was to “protect” his rival, whom he claimed he beat in the first debate, despite polls suggesting otherwise.

Mr Biden’s campaign said he “looks forward to speaking directly to the American people”.

But speaking to Fox Business Channel on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “I’m not gonna waste my time on a personal debate. Sit behind a computer, ridiculous. They cut you off… I’m not doing a virtual debate.”

His campaign says he will hold a rally at the same time instead.

The next 90-minute presidential event is due to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, with local residents in the audience posing questions to the candidates.

But the commission said candidates would have to take part “from separate remote locations”. Participants and the moderator would be in Miami.

The commission said the decision had been made “to protect the health and safety of all involved”.

