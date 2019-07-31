Just In: Tribunal Sacks PDP Reps Member in Ondo

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Just In: Tribunal Sacks PDP Reps Member in Ondo

The Ondo state election petitions tribunal sitting in Akure on Wednesday sacked member representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, Ikengboju Gboluga.

Gboluga, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was removed over the issue of dual citizenship.

Consequently, the tribunal declared Albert Akintoye, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the election.

Akintoye, a former member of the House of Representatives, represented the constituency at the Green Chamber between 2011 and 2015.

More to follow…

, ,

Related Posts

PMB

Presidential Tribunal: WAEC Official Disowns Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate

July 31, 2019

‘We’ve Defeated the Real Boko Haram’ – Presidency

July 31, 2019

Full List: Abbo, Ndume get Key Positions as Lawan Unveils 69 Committee Chairmen

July 31, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *