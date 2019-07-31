Just In: Tribunal Sacks PDP Reps Member in Ondo

The Ondo state election petitions tribunal sitting in Akure on Wednesday sacked member representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, Ikengboju Gboluga.

Gboluga, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was removed over the issue of dual citizenship.

Consequently, the tribunal declared Albert Akintoye, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the election.

Akintoye, a former member of the House of Representatives, represented the constituency at the Green Chamber between 2011 and 2015.

More to follow…