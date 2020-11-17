Just In: Traditional ruler shot dead in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the District Head of Gidan Zaki, in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye in the early hours of Tuesday.

The marauding bandits also left his wife and daughter with machete and gunshot wounds respectively.

The fresh attacks come few hours after 11 persons were confirmed killed by bandits in Igabi Local Government Area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has reportedly directed Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to team up with the military forces and fish killers of the District Head and other victims of the latest attacks.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the fresh attacks in a statement on Tuesday morning, saying the governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the District Head and his son.

