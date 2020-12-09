Just In: Taraba lawmaker kidnapped

Barr. Bashir Mohammed, the member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped.

A family source told ChannelsTV that the Chairman House Committee on Information was picked up from his residence behind Dr Jalo Eid prayer ground in Jalingo at about 1:45 am.

The unnamed source also disclosed that during the operation which lasted for about three hours, there was no interference by any security operative to stop the daredevil kidnappers..

Meanwhile, the Taraba State police command has yet to issue a statement on the latest high-profile kidnapping to rock the northern region.

More to follow…

