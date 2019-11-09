Just In: Taiwo Lijadu is dead

Taiwo, the twin sister of Kehinde of the Lijadu Sisters fame has died at aged 71, TheNation reports.

Her twin sister, Kehinde, who confirmed the news, said Taiwo died in New York, the United States of America in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, who has been battling severe stroke, ruled the Nigerian music scene, along with her identical sister, from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s.

The identical sisters were cousins of the late maverick afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Born on 18 September 1948, the duo had to their credit several albums, including ‘Horizon Unlimited’, ‘Danger’, ‘Africa’ and ‘Sunshine’, among others, with evergreen tracks such as Reincarnation, Danger, Orere Elejigbo.

The Lijadu Sisters drew comparisons with the Pointer Sisters who were said to have attained popularity by mixing afrobeat sounds with jazz and disco.