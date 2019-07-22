Just In: Supreme Court Strikes out Zamfara APC’s Request

The Supreme Court has rejected a request for it to review its judgment in which it voided the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the last elections in Zamfara State.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling on Monday morning, struck out an application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgement, TheNation writes.

The apex court rejected effort by the lawyer to the APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), to take a second look at the decision given earlier this year, which handed victory to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the genera elections.

