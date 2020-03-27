Just In: Supreme Court dismisses APC’s application, affirms PDP’s Matawalle as Zamfara Governor

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress seeking to review the judgement on Zamfara governorship election.

In a ruling Friday, the apex court held that the application was a “gross abuse of court, frivolous and grossly vexatious.”

It awarded N2 million cost against the APC to be paid to the respondents.

The Supreme Court had in an earlier judgement nullified the victory of the APC in the Zamfara governorship, national and state assemblies elections for not conducting a valid primary.

Consequently, it ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue the certificate of return to the candidate of the political party with the next highest vote in the election.

Hence Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in as governor.