Just In: Senate Screens more Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has begun the second day of the screening exercise for the ministerial nominees, with Tayo Alasodura, a former Senator representing Ondo Central standing at the podium ready to answer questions.

However, before he started Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti State) raised a point of order, reacting to media reports on the “Bow and Go” tradition which almost caused an uproar yesterday.

Although the chamber resolved to ask former members of parliament in the list of nominees to take a “bow and go”, extending the privilege to members of the State House of Assembly did not go down well with some senators.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said that the screening will continue today with the consideration of the nomination of about ten nominees.

