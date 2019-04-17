Just In: Senate Passes Seven Bills Rejected by Buhari

The Senate has passed seven of the at least 16 bills rejected this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bills are the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Bill, National Research and Innovation Council Bill, Stamp Duties Act (Amendment) Bill, National Agricultural Seed Council Bill, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Bill and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill.

Buhari had expressed concerns over the constitutionality of passing the bills into law, and therefore wrote the Senate to reconsider them.

There has been tension between the executive and the legislature in the outgoing political dispensation, as the Senate had resolved to overrule the President’s veto on two bills.

